Pixel 10 Will Be The First Phone To Offer Satellite WhatsApp Audio And Video Calls
Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series last week, but seemingly forgot to announce a key feature that's not available on any other device. The Pixel 10 phones will support WhatsApp audio and video calls over satellite, Google confirmed on Friday via X. No other Android phone or iPhone model supports calls over a satellite data connection.
While surprising, Google's announcement isn't entirely unexpected. Google made other satellite communications announcements last week, including another interesting first. The Pixel Watch 4, announced during the Made by Google event on Wednesday, is the world's first smartwatch to support two-way satellite communications.
#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025
Also, Google satellite services provider Skylo announced on Wednesday that it'll power satellite experiences on the Pixel 10, including location-sharing via satellite in Google Maps and the Find Hub. Satellite SOS and messaging are also listed in the announcement, and they're features that make sense for devices packing satellite chips. However, there was no mention of support for WhatsApp calls of any sort.
How will WhatsApp satellite calls work on the Pixel 10?
Google said in its X announcement seen above that the satellite-powered WhatsApp voice and video calls will be available on Pixel 10 phones starting August 28. That's when the Pixel 10 hits stores, with preorders shipping to buyers. However, Google didn't reveal additional details about the feature.
Google did place the following footnote in a video demonstrating the feature: "Restrictions, terms and conditions apply. Service is limited to participating carriers and additional charges may apply. Only on compatible devices in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable."
The video shows a Pixel 10 user accepting a WhatsApp call over satellite connectivity (notice the satellite logo at the top of the phone). But the clip doesn't mention what carrier will offer the functionality, or how much it'll cost. WhatsApp calls consume internet data. Add video support and you'll need even more data allowance to make that happen. Data over satellite should be more costly than exchanging location information, messages, and SOS information.
The ability to place WhatsApp calls over satellite can be life-saving. It's a feature people who travel to remote locations, or who are near catastrophic events like wildfires and severe storms, can take advantage of. But the costs involved with using the features are still a secret.
What about the competition?
Earlier this summer, T-Mobile rolled out T-Satellite nationwide, a service priced at $10/month. Last week, T-Mobile announced that T-Satellite data support will be available on the Pixel 10 via Starlink connectivity. The carrier didn't mention WhatsApp in the announcement, but it did say that T-Satellite customers will be able to use data for all smartphone apps that need it.
The feature should launch on October 1 for most phones, but some devices will get it earlier. T-Mobile mentioned that Android 16 and iOS 26 will be out before that deadline, and some devices will support T-Satellite with Starlink data before October 1. The Pixel 10 launches this month with Android 16 preloaded. T-Satellite with Starlink might be how some Pixel 10 devices will get support for WhatsApp calls.
T-Mobile's teaser indicates other phones, including iPhones, will support data over satellite soon. The iPhone 17 series will launch next month running iOS 26 out of the box. Apple kickstarted satellite connectivity in iPhones in 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro models were the first to offer SOS satellite services. Location sharing was also available to users. Buyers received two years of free access for the feature, which Apple then extended. Apple brought support for satellite messaging on iPhone via iOS 18 last year. All iPhone models released since the iPhone 14 series also support Roadside Assistance over satellite.
The Galaxy S25 series launched in early 2025 supports satellite communication for emergencies. It also supports texting on Verizon. But Samsung's phones do not support calls of any kind over satellite.