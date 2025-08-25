Pixel 10 Will Be The First Phone To Offer Satellite WhatsApp Audio And Video Calls

Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series last week, but seemingly forgot to announce a key feature that's not available on any other device. The Pixel 10 phones will support WhatsApp audio and video calls over satellite, Google confirmed on Friday via X. No other Android phone or iPhone model supports calls over a satellite data connection.

While surprising, Google's announcement isn't entirely unexpected. Google made other satellite communications announcements last week, including another interesting first. The Pixel Watch 4, announced during the Made by Google event on Wednesday, is the world's first smartwatch to support two-way satellite communications.

#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025

Also, Google satellite services provider Skylo announced on Wednesday that it'll power satellite experiences on the Pixel 10, including location-sharing via satellite in Google Maps and the Find Hub. Satellite SOS and messaging are also listed in the announcement, and they're features that make sense for devices packing satellite chips. However, there was no mention of support for WhatsApp calls of any sort.