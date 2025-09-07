What's The Difference Between Undervolting And Overclocking Your GPU?

Undervolting a GPU means reducing the voltage supply to the graphics processor while still maintaining its default performance level, or at least without dropping it significantly. In layman's terms, it's basically the opposite of overclocking. All GPUs have a specific voltage they need to operate at certain clock speeds. Manufacturers are typically conservative with the voltage, to make sure systems stay stable while performing even difficult tasks. Lowering the voltage will make your GPU run more efficiently, so your goal should be to find the lowest voltage at which your GPU will remain stable even under heavy load. This typically involves some trial and error, but you can use tools such as AMD Radeon or Intel XTU apps to help you find the optimal setting.

Undervolting will also lower the temperature of your system. Less heat means there will be less need for aggressive cooling, and your fans will run silently. This might even lead to increased frame rates if your PC was already struggling due to overheating issues. On top of that, the overall power consumption of your PC will be lower, which leads to an extended hardware lifespan. However, undervolting also has some negative aspects to consider. Going too low in voltage can cause graphical glitches and system crashes. Also, finding the optimal balance between voltage and stability is not an easy task. Your PC might increase in efficiency, but performance gains might not be as radical as you expected.

That said, undervolting is very useful for compact systems such as laptops, where thermal limits are a big concern. Laptops and mini gaming PCs such as the $399 ACEMAGICIAN ARM5 generally have bad airflow and overheat easily, so consider undervolting your GPU to improve the lifespan of your system.