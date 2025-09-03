Last-Minute iPhone 17 Pro Leak Lists Key Performance And Battery Features

The iPhone 17 series that Apple will unveil during its September 9 media event will deliver one of the biggest design changes in iPhone history. According to a variety of rumors and leaks, Apple will introduce the 5.5mm iPhone 17 Air next week, its thinnest iPhone ever, and a replacement for the iPhone Plus model. While the iPhone 17 Air will turn heads, it'll also reportedly feature several compromises that might be more difficult to stomach, including a single-lens camera on the back and a smaller battery. iPhone buyers looking for the absolute best iPhone 17 experience will want to buy the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone Pro line delivers Apple's best possible hardware and software features every year, with the Pro Max model sometimes getting exclusive capabilities. A last-minute leak from a reliable Chinese leaker, first spotted by MacRumors, lists some of the features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year.

According to Instant Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro models will support higher screen brightness for longer periods during the summer. The Pro phones will also maintain higher frame rates during gaming sessions for longer times. Shooting 4K/60fps video outdoors will also get improvements. Also, the iPhone 17 Pro models should offer the longest battery life in an iPhone. If the battery claim is real, then the iPhone 17 Pro Max should outlast its direct predecessor in battery life tests.