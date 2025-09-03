Amid Global Uncertainty, IFA 2025 Kicks Off With Focus On 'Bringing People Together'

IFA 2025 officially kicks off on September 5, but Europe's most prestigious tech trade show got an early start this Wednesday with its opening ceremony, ahead of ShowStoppers and before the doors open to the general public. Now in its 101st edition, IFA is spotlighting innovation, smart home technology, and sustainable solutions. "Innovation has no passport, and we're here to build bridges during this period of climate change challenges. IFA stands for international collaboration. That's the kind of energy we love to see here; that's what drives us," said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA.

This century-mark show reflects IFA's evolution from a business-to-business event into one that also embraces consumers. New additions include IFA Moments, which expands beyond product launches with live concerts, a Creator Hub, and a new partnership with TikTok, which will be sharing highlights from the show over the coming days.

"IFA has always been about transformation, but what has really driven us in the past few years has been turning it into a modern trade show. It's not just about the industry but about visitors, exhibitors, and different generations coming together," said Dr. Sara Warneke, managing director of GFU, the organization behind IFA.