How Much Will The iPhone 17 Cost?

Apple will host its annual iPhone launch event next Tuesday, and the iPhone 17 series will likely be available for preorder three days later, on the first Friday after the event. In anticipation, iPhone users looking to upgrade to one of the four iPhone 17 models Apple is about to unveil will be wondering how much the new handsets will cost, especially in the U.S., where tariffs forced some companies to raise prices this year.

It has been rumored that Apple will increase iPhone prices for a few years, but the only price change the company made concerns the iPhone Pro Max model. Apple removed the 128GB storage tier from the iPhone 15 Pro Max lineup in 2023. Thus, the $1,099 starting price was gone from the iPhone Pro Max series, with the cheapest model being the 256GB version that cost $1,199.

Reports earlier this year claimed Apple wanted to raise prices for the iPhone 17 series, but worried that consumers would tie the price hike to Trump's tariffs. While Apple had to pay its own share of tariffs this year, the tax did not impact its iPhones. Optics aside, some analysts predicted that Apple would give some of the iPhone 17 models a price hike of at least $50. More recently, Apple announced the American Manufacturing Program (AMP) and an extra $100 billion investment in the U.S. economy. That move is believed to have been enough for Apple to ensure the iPhone 17 is exempt from the latest round of tariffs. Even so, a price increase for at least some iPhone 17 models seems inevitable.