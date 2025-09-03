Judge Rules Google Doesn't Have To Sell Chrome Despite Antitrust Violations

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta outlined several remedies for Google's illegal monopoly in online search and digital advertising. While the ruling includes a number of measures Google must take, it's safe to say that the search giant managed to avoid some of the more extreme remedies some analysts were anticipating.

For one, Google will not be forced to sell Chrome. Recall that the Justice Department was pushing for Google to sell off its Chrome browser to a third-party. In one of the DOJ's filings, lawyers articulated that "Google must divest the Chrome browser—an important search access point—to provide an opportunity for a new rival to operate a significant gateway to search the internet, free of Google's monopoly control."

The DOJ's overarching goal was to break up Google, similar to how AT&T was broken up into several entities in the 1980s. The DOJ's push in this regard was widely viewed as overly aggressive and ambitious, and it's not surprising that Mehta wasn't persuaded by the DOJ. Mehta specifically said that forcing Google to sell off Chrome didn't make sense because it would be "incredibly messy and highly risky."

Second, Mehta ruled that Google's deal with Apple, wherein Chrome is the default search engine on mobile Safari, can continue. This is undoubtedly welcome news for Apple as its deal with Google nets the company $20 billion a year in pure revenue. One caveat to the deal, going forward, is that Google can't ink a multi-year deal to make Google the default search engine on the iPhone. So while Apple and Google's partnership can continue, the duration for any deal can only last for one year. After that, bidding to become the default search engine on the iPhone starts anew.

Third, Mehta writes that Google will have to share a subset of search engine data with rivals that will make it easier for them to index the web and surface relevant search results. The aim here is to level the playing field a bit and give search engines like Bing and DuckDuckGo more of a fighting chance to compete against Google, which controls about 90% of the search engine market.