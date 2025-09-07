5 Cost-Effective Graphics Cards From AMD And NVIDIA That Won't Disappoint

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're shopping for a cheap graphics card, AMD and Nvidia still offer excellent options that deliver strong gaming performance without the high price tag. As current-gen GPU prices continue to rise, many gamers might find themselves priced out of getting a top-tier card, forcing them to look for inexpensive graphics cards that can handle modern titles at 1080p and 1440p performance.

Luckily, there are a few cost-effective options available for gamers who want to maximize their cost-to-performance ratio, including the graphics card that I currently use as my daily workhorse, the RX 7700 XT 12 GB, which is available for $400, down from $600, at the time of writing on Amazon.

I've combed through the reviews and tracked prices, and these are my five favorite cost-effective graphics cards. I've set the upper limit at about $475, and looked for graphics cards that fell into the sub-$500 range. Here are the best graphics cards that you can buy right now in the mid-range when it comes to power.