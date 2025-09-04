XGIMI Debuts Horizon 20 Series With Built-In Netflix And Its First Enterprise Projector

Following the release of its on-the-go MoGo projectors in Paris in June, XGIMI is unveiling new high-end models as part of its Horizon 20 Series this week. With these projectors, the company continues to expand its already strong lineup of home projectors by correcting some of the flaws with the previous Horizon S Max model, and bringing some fan-favorite features back from the Horizon Ultra model.

What stands out about the new Horizon 20 Series — which includes the Horizon 20, Horizon 20 Pro, and Horizon 20 Max — is that they all support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, and lens shifting with optical zoom, which weren't all available on the 2024 models.

XGIMI also finally brings Netflix support to its high-end projectors, a long-requested feature by its users. In addition, the company is trying to lure gamers with a partnership with "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" to offer more immersive gaming experiences thanks to low-latency gaming mode, 240Hz refresh rate, and VRR. Each model comes with a free code for the game. Additionally, the Horizon 20 Max delivers 5,700 ISO lumens of brightness, while the previous S Max model offered up to 3,100 ISO lumens of brightness.