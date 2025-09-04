XGIMI Debuts Horizon 20 Series With Built-In Netflix And Its First Enterprise Projector
Following the release of its on-the-go MoGo projectors in Paris in June, XGIMI is unveiling new high-end models as part of its Horizon 20 Series this week. With these projectors, the company continues to expand its already strong lineup of home projectors by correcting some of the flaws with the previous Horizon S Max model, and bringing some fan-favorite features back from the Horizon Ultra model.
What stands out about the new Horizon 20 Series — which includes the Horizon 20, Horizon 20 Pro, and Horizon 20 Max — is that they all support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, and lens shifting with optical zoom, which weren't all available on the 2024 models.
XGIMI also finally brings Netflix support to its high-end projectors, a long-requested feature by its users. In addition, the company is trying to lure gamers with a partnership with "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" to offer more immersive gaming experiences thanks to low-latency gaming mode, 240Hz refresh rate, and VRR. Each model comes with a free code for the game. Additionally, the Horizon 20 Max delivers 5,700 ISO lumens of brightness, while the previous S Max model offered up to 3,100 ISO lumens of brightness.
XGIMI Titan is the company's commitment to enterprise projection
After a decade in the home projection market, XGIMI is finally ready to announce its first commercial-grade projector. The Titan was built for conference rooms, immersive events, and AV installations. As its most powerful projector, the Titan features 4K resolution with 5,000 lumens of brightness, and 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. The dual-laser engine and 0.79-degree high-efficiency panel allows the projector to adapt to most environments. XGIMI also claims that the field-programmable gate array ensures consistent output for every frame.
"There's a gap between what professionals actually need and what the market gives them. Top-tier visuals often come with a steep price tag, making it harder for professionals to access the quality they deserve," said Apollo Zhongo, chairman of XGIMI. "We're closing that gap with thoughtful technology that makes pro-level results more accessible than ever."
These new projectors will make their debut at IFA 2025, with pre-sales for the Horizon 20 Series kicking off today. The entry-level Horizon 20 is priced at $1,699, though an early-bird offer brings it down to $1,189. The Horizon 20 Pro comes in at $2,499 ($1,749 early-bird), while the flagship Horizon 20 Max is listed at $2,999 but drops to $2,399 with the early offer. Early adopters will also receive a projector stand and a game code for "Assassin's Creed: Shadows." As for the enterprise-focused Titan projector, pricing remains under wraps. For now, professionals can sign up to receive updates on its availability.