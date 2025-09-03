Skip The Waitlist To Try Perplexity's New AI Browser With This Free Offer

Perplexity has found itself in the crosshairs lately after some questionable attempts to expand on its knowledge base, as well as its attempts to pick up Chrome from Google. However, the company continues to try to draw in new customers for its services, and the latest attempt will give users free access to Perplexity's upcoming Comet AI browser and the ability to skip the waitlist entirely.

Comet, which is just one of several new AI browsers currently in the works, is Perplexity's answer to "what's next for the internet." But the browser is currently only available as part of a limited access system, which requires users to sign up for a waitlist and be notified when access is extended to their accounts. How long that will take remains to be seen.

If you're tired of waiting, though, you can take advantage of a new offer from PayPal and Perplexity that not only gives you instant access to Comet, but also 12 months of free access to the company's Perplexity Pro plan.