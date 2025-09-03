Skip The Waitlist To Try Perplexity's New AI Browser With This Free Offer
Perplexity has found itself in the crosshairs lately after some questionable attempts to expand on its knowledge base, as well as its attempts to pick up Chrome from Google. However, the company continues to try to draw in new customers for its services, and the latest attempt will give users free access to Perplexity's upcoming Comet AI browser and the ability to skip the waitlist entirely.
Comet, which is just one of several new AI browsers currently in the works, is Perplexity's answer to "what's next for the internet." But the browser is currently only available as part of a limited access system, which requires users to sign up for a waitlist and be notified when access is extended to their accounts. How long that will take remains to be seen.
If you're tired of waiting, though, you can take advantage of a new offer from PayPal and Perplexity that not only gives you instant access to Comet, but also 12 months of free access to the company's Perplexity Pro plan.
How to get instant access to Perplexity's AI browser
According to PayPal's official announcement, Perplexity is the first partner that the online payment website is teaming up with as part of its newly released "subscriptions hub," which is intended to make managing your subscriptions much easier by putting them in one place.
By signing up for Perplexity Pro directly through the PayPal app, you'll also be given a chance to download the Comet AI browser without having to sign up for the waitlist. Venmo users are being given the same access in the Venmo app, so even if you don't use PayPal, you can still take advantage of the offer. Perplexity's VP of Business, Ryan Foutty, says the Comet browser "is like a personal shopper and personal assistant all in one, so we're excited that PayPal users will have early access to Comet."
Of course, it's up to you whether you want to use Perplexity's AI browser as a personal shopping assistant, study assistant, or even at all, especially since Perplexity's CEO says he wants the browser to learn everything about its users. But if you're even just a little curious about what Comet has to offer, you can now give it a try without having to wait — and without having to spend $200 on a Perplexity Pro subscription.