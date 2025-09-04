Baseus' New Headphones Have Sound By Bose And A Low Price Tag
Baseus may not be the best-known audio manufacturer, but the company has been plugging along for a while now. At IFA 2025, the company is taking a big step forward with a number of new models that have a lot to offer. In fact, all three of the new models are actually tuned by Bose. As mentioned, there are three new headphone models from Baseus, all of which include "Sound by Bose." All three also have completely different form factors, so if you want that Bose audio quality at a decent price point, there should be something for you no matter which form you prefer. Baseus flew me out to Berlin to attend IFA 2025, and to check out its new headphone models in person.
The Baseus XH1 headphones are its new flagship model, offering an over-ear design. These headphones are designed to be the go-to model for those who want a comfortable fit for longer listening sessions. The headphones actually have some impressive features. On top of the "Sound by Bose" tuning, they support the LDAC codec for hi-res audio. Their noise cancellation tech is rated at reducing audio by 48dB (though that doesn't necessarily mean much on its own), and the headphones support Dolby Audio for a more immersive experience when you want it. Perhaps even more impressive is the battery life, which Baseus rates at 100 hours with ANC off, or 65 hours with it on. Then there's the price. The headphones cost $149.99, which is very impressive considering their feature set.
In fact, given the feature set, these headphones could prove to be the best options under $150 — which is pretty impressive from a company that's not super well-known in the U.S. just yet.
Baseus XP1 and Baseus XC1
The Baseus XP1 earbuds are the standard wireless earbuds in the new lineup. They also offer "Sound by Bose," and while they don't support LDAC, they do have Dolby Audio support for spatial audio. The earbuds are also aimed at offering excellent noise cancellation, and according to Baseus, they have dual-layer diaphragm drivers for a combined deep bass and crisp highs. Battery life is another big selling point here. The Baseus XP1 earbuds offer a continuous battery life of 8 hours with ANC off, and with the charging case, they'll get up to 45 hours. We don't know what the battery life is with ANC on, though. The Baseus XP1 earbuds cost $129.99, which is a solid price, though it does put the earbuds in tougher competition than the over-ear headphones — especially with the likes of Nothing out there.
Last but not least are the Baseus XC1 open earbuds, which are designed for those who don't want to block outside noise, but still want to be able to listen to their music. Again, these have "Sound by Bose," but if you've never used open earbuds before, keep in mind that they can't quite offer the same deep bass and crisp highs as earbuds that create a seal in your ears. There are some features to help with audio response, though. The XC1 earbuds do support the LDAC codec for hi-res audio as well as Dolby Audio. They also have a solid battery life, with 8 hours of continuous listening per charge, or 40 hours with the charging case. They quick charge, with 10 minutes of charging delivering 2.5 hours of playback. The Baseus XC1 open earbuds come in at $129.99, which makes them slightly cheaper than the Nothing Ear Open earbuds.
No matter what kind of headphones you're looking for, there should be something in Baseus' new lineup for your needs — especially if you're looking for headphones that are reasonably affordable.