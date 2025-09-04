Baseus' New Headphones Have Sound By Bose And A Low Price Tag

Baseus may not be the best-known audio manufacturer, but the company has been plugging along for a while now. At IFA 2025, the company is taking a big step forward with a number of new models that have a lot to offer. In fact, all three of the new models are actually tuned by Bose. As mentioned, there are three new headphone models from Baseus, all of which include "Sound by Bose." All three also have completely different form factors, so if you want that Bose audio quality at a decent price point, there should be something for you no matter which form you prefer. Baseus flew me out to Berlin to attend IFA 2025, and to check out its new headphone models in person.

The Baseus XH1 headphones are its new flagship model, offering an over-ear design. These headphones are designed to be the go-to model for those who want a comfortable fit for longer listening sessions. The headphones actually have some impressive features. On top of the "Sound by Bose" tuning, they support the LDAC codec for hi-res audio. Their noise cancellation tech is rated at reducing audio by 48dB (though that doesn't necessarily mean much on its own), and the headphones support Dolby Audio for a more immersive experience when you want it. Perhaps even more impressive is the battery life, which Baseus rates at 100 hours with ANC off, or 65 hours with it on. Then there's the price. The headphones cost $149.99, which is very impressive considering their feature set.

In fact, given the feature set, these headphones could prove to be the best options under $150 — which is pretty impressive from a company that's not super well-known in the U.S. just yet.