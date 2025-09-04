Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 Series, And Its First Micro RGB TV At IFA 2025

During Samsung's traditional IFA conference, the South Korean company unveiled several new products, including the long-rumored Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S11 series, its first Micro RGB TV, new home appliance devices, and its AI home vision.

According to Samsung's executive VP and head of digital appliance business Cheolgi Kim, the company wants to move "beyond smart devices to homes that truly understand you." This is why the company revealed three new Bespoke products and an extractor induction hob.

The new Bespoke devices include the AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, which has better object recognition, the AI Washer, with new AI Wash+ technology to improve the laundry experience, and the AI Dishwasher, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize the cleaning cycle based on how dirty the dishes are. Finally, the new extractor induction hob helps maximize kitchen space.

José Adorno/BGR

Still in the home department, Samsung officially unveiled its Micro RGB TV, an one-of-a-kind 115-inch display with Vision AI platform, the new Movingstyle portable touchscreen TV with built-in battery and adaptive AI, and a Sound Tower with powerful sound and an 18-hour battery life.