Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 Series, And Its First Micro RGB TV At IFA 2025
During Samsung's traditional IFA conference, the South Korean company unveiled several new products, including the long-rumored Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S11 series, its first Micro RGB TV, new home appliance devices, and its AI home vision.
According to Samsung's executive VP and head of digital appliance business Cheolgi Kim, the company wants to move "beyond smart devices to homes that truly understand you." This is why the company revealed three new Bespoke products and an extractor induction hob.
The new Bespoke devices include the AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, which has better object recognition, the AI Washer, with new AI Wash+ technology to improve the laundry experience, and the AI Dishwasher, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize the cleaning cycle based on how dirty the dishes are. Finally, the new extractor induction hob helps maximize kitchen space.
Still in the home department, Samsung officially unveiled its Micro RGB TV, an one-of-a-kind 115-inch display with Vision AI platform, the new Movingstyle portable touchscreen TV with built-in battery and adaptive AI, and a Sound Tower with powerful sound and an 18-hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 are here
After a lot of speculation, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone during IFA 2025. The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device features a 4,900 mAh battery, and it can be charged up to 65% in around 30 minutes with its 45W adapter. One of the highlights is a larger vapor chamber and enhanced Armor Aluminum frame.
The new Galaxy S25 FE also features several AI features, including Gemini Live for real-time visual conversations with multimodal AI, a Now Bar interface with helpful information, the Now Brief functionality, with personalized daily updates, and Google's Circle to Search tool.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Series takes advantage of the new One UI 8 and comes in a 11-inch model and a big 14.6-inch version called Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. This bigger version offers 24% better CPU and 27% better GPU compared to the previous generation. Samsung also promises powerful battery life with the help of an improved efficient thermal management.