What Does It Mean When A USB Port Is Red?

You might have noticed that the USB ports on your device, whether it's a laptop, motherboard, or docking station, aren't all the same color – some USB ports are yellow, some are red, and others are a different color. You might also be surprised to find out that these colors aren't there for aesthetic purposes but rather a color coding system indicating the specific capabilities of each port. The colors are designed to help you distinguish between a USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.0 port.

If you've noticed a red USB port before, it's likely a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port. This high-speed USB standard supports data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps. Often, they function as "always-on" charging ports that are also enabled to keep devices charged even when the computer is off.

However, it's necessary to note that there's no universal standardization for these colors. The USB Implementers Forum designates the colors, but that's just it. They are defined, but they aren't requirements for manufacturers to follow, so a red port on one device might be completely different on another device.