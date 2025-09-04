TCL's NXTPAPER 60 Ultra Is The Industry's First Phone With A Natural Light, Zero-Flicker Display

First introduced on tablets, TCL's NXTPAPER technology turned heads over the years. It wasn't just about turning content consumption on Android NXTPAPER tablets into e-paper-like experiences. TCL developed NXTPAPER displays to improve eye protection for mobile devices. The company brought the technology to smartphones, upgrading it over the years. NXTPAPER 4.0 represents TCL's newest display stack for smartphones and tablets, announced at CES 2025 earlier this year. Fast-forward to IFA 2025, currently underway in Berlin, Germany, and TCL is ready to offer buyers the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone, the world's first phone with a natural light display.

The NXTPAPER 60 Ultra features a Circular Polarized Light (CPL) display which achieves that natural light display effect. The company explains that "light waves rotate in a circular motion to mimic natural light," while preserving "vivid visual details with professional-grade color accuracy," and delivering "comfortable viewing experiences as natural as looking at nature." Put differently, the natural light display effect is meant to reduce eye strain. It's one of the seven technologies in the NXTPAPER 4.0 stack.

TCL

In addition to emulating diffuse natural light, NXTPAPER 4.0 displays also feature zero flickering and blue-light reduction technologies, a matte paper-like surface that reduces reflections, dim-light eye protection tech for low-light environments, circadian screen comfort that alters the warmth and brightness of the display to match the environment, and a nano-matrix surface that improves both paper-like visuals and stylus accuracy.