How To Play YouTube Videos In The Background On Your Android Without Premium

One of the main benefits of a YouTube Premium subscription is being able to play videos in the background, but at $14 per month, it becomes difficult to justify the cost, especially if you're not taking advantage of other Premium benefits. If only there were a way to enjoy this feature without signing up and paying for yet another membership.

As luck would have it, Microsoft is actually testing a new capability on its Edge browser for Android that could prove troubling for YouTube's paywall. It might even get Chrome users to eventually switch over to Edge. Recently, a flag was discovered in Microsoft Edge Canary — the browser's experimental release channel — which allows users to play videos in the background when using Edge. Oh, and the best part: This feature isn't exclusive to YouTube videos. Any site with an embedded media player should be a candidate for this new Edge flag.

At this point, we're still working with the Edge Canary version of this feature. That means you can't just fire up the traditional Edge app; you'll need to download Edge Canary for your compatible Android device first.