How To Connect Your PS5 Controller To A Windows PC

You can get the PlayStation 5 controller to work on your PC, and Sony's DualSense controller is one of the best for playing games. Several big-budget games take advantage of the DualSense's haptic triggers, which provide feedback for a more immersive experience. With a plug-and-play setup, connecting a DualSense to your PC is quick and easy, so you can get right into your favorite games.

To connect your PS5 controller to a PC, you'll need either a USB-C to USB-A cable or a USB-C to USB-C cable if your computer has a USB-C port available. While the PlayStation 5 console includes both cables in the box, the DualSense controller sold on its own does not. You can also connect the DualSense via Bluetooth, but you'll need a USB Bluetooth adapter if your motherboard doesn't have one built in. With such a simple setup, it's well worth using one of the best gaming controllers on the market to play on more than just your PlayStation.