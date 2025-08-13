PS5's DualSense Controller Might Secretly Be A Top-Tier Peripheral For Fighting Games

Since Evo relies heavily on PS5 consoles, many competitors find it wise to bring a controller that works with the Sony console out of the gate. Otherwise, they would need to bring along a converter, like the $66 Brook Wingman FGC2. These devices make it possible to use controllers from other manufacturers on the PS5, but it's another device to keep track of, and it's also another expense. That said, it might not be a one-use purchase, as converters can also be used to make your PS5 controller work with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Another reason competitors lean toward the DualSense is that these controllers are exempt from two rules. According to the Evo rules, PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers are exempt from the wireless ban. Other wireless controllers must be wired and have their batteries removed to be considered legal, giving the DualSense a huge leg up. In addition, DualSense controllers are exempt from the simultaneous opposite cardinal directions (SOCD) ban, which gives players certain advantages when pressing the left and right or up and down inputs at the same time.

So, next time you're thinking of participating in a fighting game event, you may want to bring the DualSense controller. Just remember the right way to clean a PS5 controller in case you spill an energy drink on it during your bout.