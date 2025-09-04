One Of ChatGPT's Best Paid Features Is Now Available For Free
Last month, OpenAI debuted new GPT models. Its latest model, GPT-5, has garnered a lot of attention for the company's online chatbot, alongside some other news that has developed around its AI operations — like its incoming parental controls. Now, though, the company has announced the arrival of one of its best paid features on free ChatGPT accounts, and it could change how you use the AI chatbot forever.
Projects, which have been available as part of a ChatGPT Plus subscription for a while now, and have even seen some big updates to how they work in recent months, are finally available for free ChatGPT users. Projects allow you to compartmentalize and organize various chats into a single folder. It's one of the only ways to organize your ChatGPT history, and it has proven exceptionally useful for helping me pinpoint where certain chats I often revisit are.
Starting today, OpenAI says that projects are live on both the web and the ChatGPT app for Android, with the feature rolling out to iOS users in the coming days. If your ChatGPT history list has been as chaotic as mine, Projects could bring some much-needed order to the chaos.
Other changes coming to ChatGPT
As I noted above, ChatGPT is also working on rolling out parental controls to users, allowing parents to manage how their children use the AI chatbot. Beyond that, though, OpenAI says that it is also adding larger file uploads to projects, allowing for 5 when using free accounts, 25 when using Plus accounts, and 40 file uploads per project for any Pro, Business, or Enterprise accounts.
You'll also now be able to select which colors and icons you want associated with the project for even cleaner organization. Further, OpenAI says that you'll be able to tailor the context of projects with new Project-only memory controls. This should avoid any crossover between projects, which will be helpful for those that use ChatGPT for personal projects and work.
You can check the ChatGPT app on PC and Android for this new feature now. I was already able to take advantage of projects in a free account on my Galaxy S25 Ultra. Unfortunately, there's no actual timeline for when the feature will appear in the iOS app, so keep an eye on it over the next couple of days if you're curious to start your own project in ChatGPT.