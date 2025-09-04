One Of ChatGPT's Best Paid Features Is Now Available For Free

Last month, OpenAI debuted new GPT models. Its latest model, GPT-5, has garnered a lot of attention for the company's online chatbot, alongside some other news that has developed around its AI operations — like its incoming parental controls. Now, though, the company has announced the arrival of one of its best paid features on free ChatGPT accounts, and it could change how you use the AI chatbot forever.

Projects, which have been available as part of a ChatGPT Plus subscription for a while now, and have even seen some big updates to how they work in recent months, are finally available for free ChatGPT users. Projects allow you to compartmentalize and organize various chats into a single folder. It's one of the only ways to organize your ChatGPT history, and it has proven exceptionally useful for helping me pinpoint where certain chats I often revisit are.

Starting today, OpenAI says that projects are live on both the web and the ChatGPT app for Android, with the feature rolling out to iOS users in the coming days. If your ChatGPT history list has been as chaotic as mine, Projects could bring some much-needed order to the chaos.