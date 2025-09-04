Garmin Just Debuted The Brightest Smartwatch To Date With An Eye-Watering Price Tag

Garmin looks to be making yet another big play in the smartwatch industry, officially debuting the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED. On top of being Garmin's biggest, baddest smartwatch yet — with a price tag to back those claims up — the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED will also sport the brightest display ever seen on a smartwatch, with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits.

For some comparison, the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — Samsung's latest flagship smartwatches — only reach a max brightness of 3,000 nits. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 maxes out at 3,000 nits as well. Of course, we don't yet know how it will compare to Apple's rumored Ultra Watch 3, though we're expecting to find out more details about that smartwatch next week.

Beyond just brightness, though, the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED is the first smartwatch to introduce the world to microLED displays. The company calls the screen a "first-of-its-kind, high-resolution MicroLED display for superior readability." This, it claims, will make it even easier for users to leave their phone behind and rely wholly on their smartphone for a time, especially since the Fenix 8 Pro supports satellite connectivity thanks to built-in inReach technology and cellular connectivity options.