iPhone 17 Air Will Reportedly Cost $200 More Than The Cheapest iPhone 16 Plus

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, and now, a last-minute TrendForce report has listed the purported specs and prices for each of the four phones coming out of the show. The analysts offer specs similar to previous iPhone 17 rumors covering this year's models. The starting price points are somewhat more surprising than what other analysts have proposed for the iPhone 17 line, particularly for the iPhone 17 Air, which could cost $200 more than the cheapest iPhone 16 Plus.

TrendForce believes the ultra-thin iPhone will start at $1,099, a price that some iPhone 17 Air buyers might find harder to accept. The iPhone 17 Air should feature a single camera on the back and a much thinner battery than the $899 iPhone 16 Plus. The Air is rumored to be 5.5mm thin compared to 7.8mm for last year's Plus. That model also offered users a secondary ultra-wide camera in addition to the main lens.

However, there is some good news in TrendForce's report, assuming the information is accurate. The iPhone 17 Air might feature 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The $899 iPhone 16 Plus comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You'd have to pay $999 for the 256GB version, but the RAM stays at 8GB regardless of storage options. Add the A19 chip, and the iPhone 17 Air becomes a reasonable upgrade as vendors upgrade flagship phones to ensure they're ready to support AI features for years to come. When taking these rumored upgrades into account, the iPhone 17 Air's $1,099 starting price is only $100 more than its predecessor.