You Can Create A Custom Alarm Sound On Your iPhone - Here's How

We're going to use a combination of GarageBand and your iPhone or iPad's built-in Files app to build a custom alarm tone. The former serves as our import-export dashboard, while the latter is simply where our audio files will be located once we create them. Your iPhone or iPad should already have GarageBand installed, but if you need to download it, you can do so through the App Store.

Once you launch the app, select the blue "+" icon at the top-right corner of the screen. You should then see two options: Live Loops and Tracks. Tap Tracks > Audio Recorder. On the next screen, tap the loop icon in the top-right corner, followed by Files > Browse items from the Files app. Scroll or search for the track you want to use, then long-press and drag the file into GarageBand.

Now that the track is loaded into GarageBand, it's time to create an export. You should see a downward triangle icon in the top-left corner of GarageBand. Select it, then choose My Songs. Long-press the option that says My Song (the current name of our alarm tone), then tap Share > Ringtone > Export.