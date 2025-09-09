Can't Watch Netflix On Your Peloton? Here's How To Sideload It

Peloton is one of the undisputed leaders of at-home fitness gear, perhaps best known for its lineup of cardio-driven machines. This includes hardware like the Peloton Bike, Peloton Row, and the Peloton Tread, all of which feature an intuitive user interface powered by Android. Not only does this operating system provide an easy-to-navigate dashboard of health and device settings, but it also acts as a replacement for the best streaming devices – right on your bike.

Billed as Peloton Entertainment, this Android OS feature is dedicated to popular services like Disney+, YouTube TV, AMC+, and more. When the streaming hub first rolled out in 2023, there was a Netflix app (and HBO Max), but Peloton actually removed these streaming platforms in some regions for a little while. As of this writing, it looks like the service is starting to pop up again (the writer of this article owns a Peloton Bike and just confirmed this).

If you happen to own a Peloton machine without the built-in Netflix app, though, we're going to tell you about a clever backdoor method for loading up the streaming platform. You'll need to use a computer and a tiny bit of coding to complete the mission, so get ready to flex those digits. The All Access Membership for your Peloton machine is also mandatory for sideloading and costs $44 per month. Notably, only Peloton devices with a built-in Entertainment portal can be used to load up Netflix and other streaming apps. This includes the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row.