Are Our Seasons Really Getting Out Of Sync?

We wouldn't blame you for taking Earth's four seasons for granted. Spring, summer, fall, and winter have been regularly calling the shots on what we wear, what time we wake up, and how much rock salt we buy since the dawn of time. But the only constant is change, and according to science, Earth's seasons aren't always in sync. With what, exactly? Other parts of Earth.

In a recent study published in Nature, scientists used visual data extracted from global phenology maps to pinpoint hotspots of seasonal asynchronicity across the globe. Phenology is the study of how biological cycles interact with the seasons, and while some parts of the world follow the status quo as far as seasons go, there are just as many geographic regions that experience abnormalities, at least as far as biodiversity is concerned.

Observations of Earth's five Mediterranean climate regions — which include portions of California, Chile, South Africa, southern Australia, and the actual Mediterranean — revealed a hotbed of asynchronicity that's certainly worth a closer look.