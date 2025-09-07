Android Phone Keyboard Isn't Popping Up? Here's How To Fix It
Attempting to use your Android phone only to realize the keyboard isn't appearing can be a maddening experience. If it isn't working when you need to do something important, it's only going to compound the problem. While this may feel like a scenario where recycling the device and ripping your hair out is a solution, there are some things you can try before taking drastic measures.
The keyboard on your Android device may not be working for a number of reasons, including small bugs or glitches, incompatibility with other apps, a need to update certain items, or something affecting the keyboard's cache. While it may require some diagnostics on your end, there are a multitude of solutions worth trying, including performing the right updates, managing and checking your keyboard and its settings, and even clearing the keyboard's cache to get you back on the right track.
Considering there's a wide variety of options when it comes to both Android and its available keyboards, your mileage may vary concerning the solutions and steps you need to take. Like changing the size of the keyboard, the answers below may vary depending on the specific device you're using and the keyboard you're attempting to fix.
How to fix issues with the keyboard
Restarting the device is your first step, as this may eliminate small bugs. Press and hold the Power button to bring up the Power menu, then select Restart. Pressing and holding the Power button and Volume down button until the screen goes black can force reset the device as well. Should neither work, your next step is seeing if the keyboard is enabled. Here are the steps:
-
Navigate to the Settings app.
-
Select System.
-
Tap Keyboard.
-
Select On-screen keyboard and ensure your keyboard is enabled.
-
Some Android phones may require users to go to Settings > Additional Settings > Language and input > Manage keyboard to enable the keyboard.
You can also try force stopping a keyboard. Open the Settings app and choose Apps, then tap the keyboard and select the Force Stop icon. Confirm your decision. If you're still not seeing a keyboard after a few moments, it may be time to update your keyboard app. Try taking these steps:
-
Navigate to the Google Play Store.
-
Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.
-
Choose Manage apps and device.
-
Select See details under Update Available.
-
Choose the keyboard you want to update and tap Update.
When viewing your keyboard app in Google Play, you can also tap uninstall and try reinstalling it. Be sure to download it again. Lastly, like clearing your Android's cache, you may need to clear the keyboard's cache. From the Settings app, choose Apps. Find your keyboard and select Storage. Tap Clear cache and then hit OK to confirm.
How to fix the keyboard if it's a device issue
Along with ensuring the keyboard itself is running current software, you want to make sure you're running the latest version of your operating system. Open the Settings app, select System and then tap Software update. Follow the on-screen instructions. Restart the device and see if your keyboard is operational once you're on the most recent version of Android.
If you installed any new apps, they may be causing compatibility issues with your keyboard. You can boot into Safe Mode to see if this solves the problem, as this mode only runs system apps, meaning any problematic third-party apps will not operate. Follow these steps to boot into Safe Mode:
-
Turn off your device.
-
Once off, press the power button to turn it back on.
-
Once you see an Android logo or startup animation, press and hold the volume down button.
You will know you're in Safe Mode if third-party apps are missing or appear gray. You may also see the words "Safe Mode" at the bottom of the screen. From here, check your keyboard. If it opens and functions properly, a recently-installed third-party app is likely the issue. Either uninstall it, or, if the app is critical for you, consider using an alternative keyboard.