Android Phone Keyboard Isn't Popping Up? Here's How To Fix It

Attempting to use your Android phone only to realize the keyboard isn't appearing can be a maddening experience. If it isn't working when you need to do something important, it's only going to compound the problem. While this may feel like a scenario where recycling the device and ripping your hair out is a solution, there are some things you can try before taking drastic measures.

The keyboard on your Android device may not be working for a number of reasons, including small bugs or glitches, incompatibility with other apps, a need to update certain items, or something affecting the keyboard's cache. While it may require some diagnostics on your end, there are a multitude of solutions worth trying, including performing the right updates, managing and checking your keyboard and its settings, and even clearing the keyboard's cache to get you back on the right track.

Considering there's a wide variety of options when it comes to both Android and its available keyboards, your mileage may vary concerning the solutions and steps you need to take. Like changing the size of the keyboard, the answers below may vary depending on the specific device you're using and the keyboard you're attempting to fix.