AR Glasses Dominate IFA 2025, But Not Without Compromise

The last time I attended IFA, the trade show was all about how the newest washing machines would save the world by filtering micro plastics. With the 2025 edition, the show is all about smart glasses.

With the rising popularity of Meta's partnership with Ray-Ban and Oakley, it seems the market is (almost) ready to catch-up as companies are revealing more options with somewhat near capabilities. During IFA 2025, I've seen working glasses from TCL, Rokid, and L'Atitude. However, I've spotted a lot more prototypes that are launching fairly soon from brands like Strong, Lomos, and AOC.

José Adorno/BGR

While seeing the rise of mainstream smart glasses got me excited, most companies are tackling the same capabilities: image recording, music playback, and live-translation powered by ChatGPT with around five hours of battery life. Even though these sound great on paper, most of my brief testing revealed underwhelming performance for "basic" AR glasses features.