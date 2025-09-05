The 5 Biggest Announcements From ShowStoppers At IFA 2025

XGIMI Horizon 20 Max: Projector brand XGIMI introduced its new high-end Horizon 20 Max model during ShowStoppers. Unlike the Horizon S Max, the company improved this year's version with impressive brightness, more HDMI ports, optical zoom, and Google TV support, which means Netflix is now available directly on the company's premium projectors.

Satechi's OntheGo Keyboard: Following the release of several OntheGo accessories, Satechi unveiled its new Bluetooth Keyboard with a stand. It can be paired to three devices at once, and it looks like a tailor-made iPad companion. While Apple's Magic Keyboard costs up to $349, this one is a fifth of that price, lightweight, and features a great battery life.

Rokid Glasses: Rokid is going all-in with its new smart glasses. While the company has been previewing its AI and AR glasses for the past few weeks, they are set to start shipping to customers later this year. These are some of the most interesting smart glasses with a display, and by integrating AI, AR, and a smart camera into a frame that looks surprisingly close to that of normal eyeglasses, Rokid is looking to make a major impact in an increasingly crowded field.

Belkin's wired ANC earbuds: It's 2025, and wired ANC earbuds are a thing again. Belkin is giving Apple's EarPods a run for their money by introducing great earbuds with ANC. The best part? The SoundForm USB-C Wired Earbuds with ANC never run out of battery.

Plaud Note Pro: This MagSafe-ready, credit-card sized device uses ChatGPT to record and analyze conversations. The companion app offers support for nearly any language, helps summarize meetings and highlight important moments, and more.