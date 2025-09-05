The 5 Biggest Announcements From ShowStoppers At IFA 2025
IFA 2025 officially kicks off this Friday, but the action has already started. Ahead of the big trade show, BGR attended ShowStoppers, where 70 companies showcased the latest in consumer tech and smart home innovation. While many of these brands will also appear on the IFA show floor, this press-only event gave the media an early look at some of IFA's most exciting products.
From innovative ice-making machines to AI-powered virtual companions and a ton of smartphone accessories, ShowStoppers 2025 had something for everyone. The showcase also put a spotlight on new projectors, AR glasses, and creative ways companies are using AI to enhance people's lives
Following IFA's opening ceremony, which focused on the importance of bringing people together in an era of rising tariffs and protectionism, ShowStoppers brought together companies and press from around the world. In this article, we've rounded up our favorite announcements from ShowStoppers 2025, all of which you can also catch on the show floor at IFA in the coming days.
Our favorites from IFA's ShowStoppers
XGIMI Horizon 20 Max: Projector brand XGIMI introduced its new high-end Horizon 20 Max model during ShowStoppers. Unlike the Horizon S Max, the company improved this year's version with impressive brightness, more HDMI ports, optical zoom, and Google TV support, which means Netflix is now available directly on the company's premium projectors.
Satechi's OntheGo Keyboard: Following the release of several OntheGo accessories, Satechi unveiled its new Bluetooth Keyboard with a stand. It can be paired to three devices at once, and it looks like a tailor-made iPad companion. While Apple's Magic Keyboard costs up to $349, this one is a fifth of that price, lightweight, and features a great battery life.
Rokid Glasses: Rokid is going all-in with its new smart glasses. While the company has been previewing its AI and AR glasses for the past few weeks, they are set to start shipping to customers later this year. These are some of the most interesting smart glasses with a display, and by integrating AI, AR, and a smart camera into a frame that looks surprisingly close to that of normal eyeglasses, Rokid is looking to make a major impact in an increasingly crowded field.
Belkin's wired ANC earbuds: It's 2025, and wired ANC earbuds are a thing again. Belkin is giving Apple's EarPods a run for their money by introducing great earbuds with ANC. The best part? The SoundForm USB-C Wired Earbuds with ANC never run out of battery.
Plaud Note Pro: This MagSafe-ready, credit-card sized device uses ChatGPT to record and analyze conversations. The companion app offers support for nearly any language, helps summarize meetings and highlight important moments, and more.
ShowStoppers had so much more to offer
While these were the companies that stood out during ShowStoppers 2025, they're just the tip of the iceberg. For example, top robot vacuum rivals Roborock and Ecovacs introduced different views of the future of the industry. While Roborock is focusing on cleaning upgrades with the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro, Ecovacs has a new vacuum with remarkable battery life that can climb stairs.
Accessory makers also made their presence felt at the event. For instance, Anker showed up with a range of award-winning products, including huge power banks, Qi2.2 accessories with 25W wireless charging capabilities, and so much more.
ShowStoppers is just the beginning of IFA 2025, and BGR will continue to highlight all of the most exciting gadgets as we learn more about them while exploring the show floor. Keep checking back for more from September 5-9 as IFA marches on.