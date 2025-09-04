Hands-On With Rokid's Futuristic AR Smart Glasses

I was able to try Rokid Glasses for a while. What impressed me the most was that these glasses look like regular ones, and whenever someone is looking at you with them, you'd think that the display's reflection is actually an anti-reflective coat or something like that.

Those glasses work with three distinct commands: You can slide and tap the outer arm of the glasses to navigate the menu, you can click a proper button for taking photos or recording videos, and you can ask Rokid's AI assistant to navigate the product.

What adds charm to these glasses is the retro 80s' vibe of the UI. It feels like a text box from old Game Boy games, and the experience should be very straightforward. You can listen to music, use the live translation feature, or use a teleprompter. You can also do most of those tasks with Rokid's app on your phone as well.

After reviewing so many tech products over the years, I was really surprised by how it felt to be using proper smart glasses, because I know it should be as simple as the way they promote it, but it's so interesting to have this layer between you and the real world that I couldn't focus on people around me, and I'd be looking at my table while reading the teleprompter or paying attention to the live translation feature.