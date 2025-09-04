Belkin Expands High-Speed Charging Accessories And Earbuds During IFA 2025

With IFA 2025 just around the corner, Belkin unveiled its new lineup of high-speed chargers and earbuds that will be highlighted in Berlin's tech conference. In total, the accessory maker is preparing seven new accessories, which will be available in the coming weeks and months.

These new accessories expand on the UltraCharge, BoostCharge, and SoundForm lineups. With post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% plastic-free packaging, these devices have been tested to ensure the best performance, usability, and safety for users.

With that, Belkin's IFA announcements join the recently unveiled UltraCharge lineup, which is going to offer Qi2.2 support for iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models once iOS 26 is available. In a press release, the company revealed that Apple's new operating system update brings support for third-party wireless charging for up to 25W, and Belkin is among the first to already support it. Here's everything you need to know about the company's latest accessories.