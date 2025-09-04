Belkin Expands High-Speed Charging Accessories And Earbuds During IFA 2025
With IFA 2025 just around the corner, Belkin unveiled its new lineup of high-speed chargers and earbuds that will be highlighted in Berlin's tech conference. In total, the accessory maker is preparing seven new accessories, which will be available in the coming weeks and months.
These new accessories expand on the UltraCharge, BoostCharge, and SoundForm lineups. With post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% plastic-free packaging, these devices have been tested to ensure the best performance, usability, and safety for users.
With that, Belkin's IFA announcements join the recently unveiled UltraCharge lineup, which is going to offer Qi2.2 support for iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models once iOS 26 is available. In a press release, the company revealed that Apple's new operating system update brings support for third-party wireless charging for up to 25W, and Belkin is among the first to already support it. Here's everything you need to know about the company's latest accessories.
These are Belkin's new UltraCharge and BoostCharge devices
UltraCharge Magnetic Charger 25W: Following the release of other UltraCharge products, this one offers an integrated kickstand for hands-free streaming and the ability to charge your iPhone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. With a 2m USB-C cable, this device will be available beginning October for $39.99
BoostCharge Pro Dual USB-C GaN wall charger: This GaN wall charger offers ultra compact design in two 50W and 67W options. With it, users can conveniently charge a MacBook Pro 13", iPad devices, gaming consoles and more. The charger offers two USB-C ports. It's going to be available this month. The 50W version will cost €29.99 and the 67W option, €34.99. The U.S. prices haven't been revealed yet.
BoostCharge Retractable Car Charger 75W: This 75W 2-port car charger delivers up to 60W with a retractable 75cm USB-C cable, in addition to two additional USB-C and USB-A ports. It's going to be released this month for $69.95.
Belkin also offers four new SoundForm devices
SoundForm Anywhere: These open-ear earbuds feature up to 6 hours on a single charge or up to 26 hours of total battery life. They also come with a compact case with carabiner attachment so users can add a key ring or slide it into a coin pocket. It's being released this month for $34.99.
SoundForm ActiveFit: With ergonomic silicone ear hooks, Belkin promotes these earbuds for people who like to workout. They offer up to 9 hours of playtime plus additional 27 hours from the case. They're also IP54 certified with Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities. They're being released in September for $34.99.
SoundForm Rhythm ANC: Belkin bets on ANC functionality for these earbuds. They're powered by 10mm drivers and three listening modes, going from ANC to Hear-Thru and Standard options. With up to 8 hours of listening time in a single charge plus 20 additional hours from the case, these earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 technology. They're being released in September for $34.99.
SoundForm USB-C Wired Earbuds with ANC: Finally, Belkin also offers a wired solution with ANC functionality. These earbuds feature a flat, tangle-free, bendable cable. They're equipped with 12mm drivers and also have three EQ presets. These wired earbuds could be the perfect solution for those waiting for better Apple wired earbuds, which haven't been updated in a long time. These earbuds will be available in October for $34.99.