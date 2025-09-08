IFA 2025: Neura's Humanoid Robots Could Become Everyday Products Sooner Than Expected

Ever wonder what people might do with a six-foot-tall humanoid robot that weighs around 176 pounds, is packed with cameras and sensors, and can learn infinitely through AI? Dr.-Ing. Nordmann says Neura is focusing on three main categories of tasks: "dirty, dull, or dangerous."

"So every job that is dirty and humans don't want to do that is a primary goal for us. When it's dull, very repetitive, and people get bored and dislike the work, that's another good target. And when it's dangerous. That is the main set of tasks we are targeting."

Right now, the company is working to refine these core abilities. Its longer-term goal is to let developers create additional skills for the robots, similar to how Apple provides the iPhone hardware and operating system but relies on third-party developers to fill the App Store.

Still, Neura has drawn an important line about what its robots won't do: "There is a lot of interest in new technology, especially humanoid technology. We see that, and also from the military. But this is a clear commitment from the company right from the start: we're not doing that. That's also the slogan of the company: We serve humanity. We are very convinced that serving humanity means no involvement in military activities. So that's what we make clear to all parties and systems."