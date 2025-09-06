Discover Innovative Smart Technology At IFA 2025
Fans and purveyors of technology are flocking to IFA Berlin 2025 — the latest edition of Europe's largest consumer electronics and home appliance trade show. BGR has covered the event for years, but we're bringing you our most extensive coverage yet with a team in Berlin scouring the show floor for the most innovative and exciting devices we can find.
Many of the biggest names in tech are present at IFA, from Samsung and Acer to Anker and LG, but we're also keeping a close eye on the smaller brands. Every year, there are companies you might not have even heard of that make a splash at the show. IFA 2025 runs from September 5-9, and if you want to keep track of everything we see, we'll be collecting all of our coverage from Berlin below.
Smart technology at IFA 2025
PITAKA Unveils Cutting-Edge Aramid Fiber iPhone 17 Cases At IFA 2025
Whether you're looking for maximum protection or sleek style for your new iPhone 17, PITAKA has you covered with its impressive line of aramid fiber cases.Read More
BGR's IFA 2025 Innovation Awards
Meet BGR's IFA 2025 Innovation Award winners, including PITAKA's iPhone 17 cases, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro, and Antigravity's 8K drone.Read More
Amid Global Uncertainty, IFA 2025 Kicks Off With Focus On 'Bringing People Together'
IFA 2025 starts on Friday, September 5, in Berlin, Germany, and the show is set to feature many of the biggest brands in tech again this year.Read More
Belkin Expands High-Speed Charging Accessories And Earbuds During IFA 2025
Belkin has unveiled its new lineup of high-speed chargers and earbuds, expanding on the UltraCharge, BoostCharge, and SoundForm ranges.Read More
Hands-On With Rokid's Futuristic AR Smart Glasses
AR smart glasses are today's technology. Here's a hands-on with Rokid Glasses, one of the first smart glasses with a display and live translation feature.Read More
The 5 Biggest Announcements From ShowStoppers At IFA 2025
IFA 2025 officially begins on September 5, but the ShowStoppers event on Thursday gave us an early look at some of the trade show's most exciting reveals.Read More
Roborock Launches Qrevo Curv 2 Pro And Updates Saros Z70 Robotic-Arm Vacuum
Roborock is introducing the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro robot vacuum, F25 Ultra handheld vacuum, RockMow Z1 lawnmower, Zeo X washer-dryer, and more at IFA 2025.Read More
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 Series, And Its First Micro RGB TV At IFA 2025
During IFA 2025, Samsung shared its smart home vision alongside the new Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 Series, a Micro RGB TV, and more.Read More
Satechi Launches Affordable iPad Keyboard And Mouse To Rival Apple's Magic Keyboard
Satechi is giving Apple's Magic Keyboard a run for its money with a new, affordable Bluetooth keyboard as well as a mouse for mobile devices.Read More
The 3 Coolest Brands We Saw At Global Connect @ IFA 2025
During IFA 2025, BGR attended the Global Connect event, a keynote focused on innovators, founders, and new tech. These are the highlights.Read More
Baseus' New Headphones Have Sound By Bose And A Low Price Tag
Baseus is trying to break out at IFA 2025 with a series of new products, including the flagship over-ear XH1 headphones and XC1 open earbuds.Read More
TCL's NXTPAPER 60 Ultra Is The Industry's First Phone With A Natural Light, Zero-Flicker Display
TCL introduced at IFA 2025 the world's first smartphone with a natural light, zero flicker display, the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra: Here's what that means.Read More
XGIMI Debuts Horizon 20 Series With Built-In Netflix And Its First Enterprise Projector
XGIMI is introducing its Horizon 20, Horizon 20 Pro, and Horizon 20 Max projectors at IFA 2025, along with the commercial-focused Titan projector.Read More
Ecovacs' New Robovac Can Fast Charge And Climb Your (Very Small) Stairs
Ecovacs debuted its new X11 OmniCyclone robotic vacuum and mop at IFA 2025, complete with fast charging and the ability to climb small stairs.Read More
AR Glasses Dominate IFA 2025, But Not Without Compromise
AR glasses take the spotlight at IFA 2025, with new models on the way. Two standout brands are making waves and worth watching closely.Read More