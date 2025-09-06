Discover Innovative Smart Technology At IFA 2025

Fans and purveyors of technology are flocking to IFA Berlin 2025 — the latest edition of Europe's largest consumer electronics and home appliance trade show. BGR has covered the event for years, but we're bringing you our most extensive coverage yet with a team in Berlin scouring the show floor for the most innovative and exciting devices we can find.

Many of the biggest names in tech are present at IFA, from Samsung and Acer to Anker and LG, but we're also keeping a close eye on the smaller brands. Every year, there are companies you might not have even heard of that make a splash at the show. IFA 2025 runs from September 5-9, and if you want to keep track of everything we see, we'll be collecting all of our coverage from Berlin below.