The 3 Coolest Brands We Saw At Global Connect @ IFA 2025
After the best products we've seen at ShowStoppers, IFA 2025 had yet another surprise with Global Connect, a new exclusive event organized by iMpact, CM, Interculture, and PartnerBoost, with Static as its media partner.
The trade show gathered innovators, leading tech brands, and industry experts to present the latest breakthroughs. Static Media's partnership director, Ste Knight, represented the group at the opening ceremony, which featured dozens of exhibitors. "It was a privilege to represent Static Media and speak to a truly global community of brands and peers at Global Connect @ IFA 2025. Discussing the importance of genuine partnerships between media and brands of all sizes—and the value those collaborations bring to the wider community—was incredibly rewarding," Knight said.
Joining him on stage were IFA CEO Leif Lindner, iMpact founder Chris Pereira, and other key innovators, who shared their perspectives on this new addition to IFA. After the ceremony, BGR explored the floor to see some of the most exciting brands in action.
Rokid, Gravity, and AIVELA are BGR's highlights of Global Connect
Rokid returned as a highlight with its AR smart glasses. The new model offers live translation, spatial awareness, and even a built-in teleprompter, putting it among the most practical AR wearables on display.
Chinese company Gravity leaned into its "fiction-to-function" approach, unveiling products that looked plucked from science fiction. The Universe Time clock, for example, uses a floating metal ball to indicate the hour, while a futuristic glove lets users show off a hovering AI pet.
Finally, the AIVELA Ring Pro positioned itself as a strong competitor to Oura, Samsung, and other health-tracking rings. Its biggest differentiator: no subscription fees. Packed with comparable tracking technologies, the ring also offers up to eight new insights and AI-curated content to help users better understand their sleep and overall wellbeing.
BGR will keep bringing the latest technologies revealed during IFA 2025.