The 3 Coolest Brands We Saw At Global Connect @ IFA 2025

After the best products we've seen at ShowStoppers, IFA 2025 had yet another surprise with Global Connect, a new exclusive event organized by iMpact, CM, Interculture, and PartnerBoost, with Static as its media partner.

The trade show gathered innovators, leading tech brands, and industry experts to present the latest breakthroughs. Static Media's partnership director, Ste Knight, represented the group at the opening ceremony, which featured dozens of exhibitors. "It was a privilege to represent Static Media and speak to a truly global community of brands and peers at Global Connect @ IFA 2025. Discussing the importance of genuine partnerships between media and brands of all sizes—and the value those collaborations bring to the wider community—was incredibly rewarding," Knight said.

José Adorno/BGR

Joining him on stage were IFA CEO Leif Lindner, iMpact founder Chris Pereira, and other key innovators, who shared their perspectives on this new addition to IFA. After the ceremony, BGR explored the floor to see some of the most exciting brands in action.