IFA 2025 Highlights: German Robots, AR Glasses, iPhone 17 Gear, And International Innovation
IFA 2025 wraps up on September 9. The 101st edition of the biggest European electronics trade show has been marked by a growing reliance on Chinese brands, as Asian companies aggressively tackle the European and American markets.
While many European companies slowly roll out new products through the region and eventually to the U.S., the Chinese brands are aiming at the global market as part of their strategy to grow quickly. Although it's clear the two regions have different priorities when it comes to doing business around the world, IFA's CEO Leif Lindner continued to say through the show that "international collaboration" was the "kind of energy we love to see here," as this new century of IFA will be marked by "bringing people together."
Lindner made this clear when he participated in the opening ceremony of Global Connect, a new exclusive event at IFA 2025 that helped put Chinese brands in the spotlight for the Western media. Static Media was one of the partners of the event. Static's partnerships director, Ste Knight, believes that "discussing the importance of genuine partnerships between media and brands of all sizes — and the value those collaborations bring to the wider community — was incredibly rewarding" as part of these global changes.
IFA 2025 brings a sneak peek of tomorrow's tech
Business aside, IFA 2025 was marked by several new products being revealed, teased, or reintroduced. While the known players were all there with big booths, including Samsung – which unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series at the show – LG, Philips, and Sony, the Chinese brands you might not know as much about were the highlights of the event.
TCL was the official partner of the show, Hisense was well represented, and brands like Roborock, Ecovacs, Anker, and XGIMI also showed off their latest products, from robot vacuums and stick vacuums to top-of-the-line projectors and charging solutions.
While we saw plenty of Chinese accessories for the upcoming iPhone 17 models, we also got a first look at impressive new AR glasses, specifically from Rokid and L'Atitude. Several other players also introduced their glasses, which shows that the technology will soon become mainstream, putting some pressure on the likes of Meta and XReal. It won't be much of a wait, either, as most of these AR glasses will launch in the next couple of months.
America and Europe show tradition and innovation go hand in hand
One of the highlights of IFA 2025 was German robot manufacturer Neura. The company is developing humanoid robots in Europe using German technology that are deep into the prototype phase. For a region marked by regulation rather than innovation, Neura shows that bringing great minds together and taking advantage of traditional German manufacturers could soon reshape how we interact with technology.
In the American department, BGR favorites Satechi, Belkin, and Nomad were also present. These companies showed that it's possible to use high quality materials and still charge a fair price for iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories.
IFA 2025 was also marked by several new home appliance technologies, and a growing interest in reaching out to younger audiences, as the trade show started to embrace content creators and even partnered with TikTok to highlight the show throughout the weekend.