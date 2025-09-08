IFA 2025 Highlights: German Robots, AR Glasses, iPhone 17 Gear, And International Innovation

IFA 2025 wraps up on September 9. The 101st edition of the biggest European electronics trade show has been marked by a growing reliance on Chinese brands, as Asian companies aggressively tackle the European and American markets.

While many European companies slowly roll out new products through the region and eventually to the U.S., the Chinese brands are aiming at the global market as part of their strategy to grow quickly. Although it's clear the two regions have different priorities when it comes to doing business around the world, IFA's CEO Leif Lindner continued to say through the show that "international collaboration" was the "kind of energy we love to see here," as this new century of IFA will be marked by "bringing people together."

José Adorno/BGR

Lindner made this clear when he participated in the opening ceremony of Global Connect, a new exclusive event at IFA 2025 that helped put Chinese brands in the spotlight for the Western media. Static Media was one of the partners of the event. Static's partnerships director, Ste Knight, believes that "discussing the importance of genuine partnerships between media and brands of all sizes — and the value those collaborations bring to the wider community — was incredibly rewarding" as part of these global changes.