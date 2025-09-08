A Cross-Body Strap Might Be The Hottest iPhone 17 Accessory This Fall

While Dickson's images might indicate the rumored iPhone 17 accessory is real, it's not the first time we've heard about iPhone body straps. Majin Bu mentioned the accessory recently, showing drawings based on leaked design files that indicate the lanyard Apple is about to introduce will have a magnetic system along its strap. The leaker also showed purported images of the cross-body straps from production lines. The straps appear to come in different colors, including an orange version similar to the one in Dickson's images above.

Separately, Majin Bu also mentioned details about some of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 cases that might include holes for lanyards at the bottom. Apple's so-called TechWoven cases for the iPhone 17 series have also leaked. According to Majin Bu, they might also have openings on the bottom for lanyards. That's how the strap in the photos above would connect to the iPhone. It's unclear how the strap would work with third-party cases that support lanyard systems.

These leaks have not mentioned pricing details for the cross-body strap, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman labeled it a "pricey, high-end" product in his detailed recap for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 event. He also said that the lanyard has been "a priority of the company's design team." If the strap only works with official Apple accessories, buyers will have to take into account the price of both products when deciding which accessories to buy.