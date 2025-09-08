A Cross-Body Strap Might Be The Hottest iPhone 17 Accessory This Fall
The iPhone 17 series hasn't been officially announced, but some accessory makers are already selling iPhone 17 cases and screen protectors online. If you plan on buying one of the four iPhone 17 versions, you can already start browsing online stores for protective accessories. You'll still have to wait for Apple's media event on Tuesday to see everything on offer, though, as Apple is expected to unveil a few exclusive iPhone 17 accessories of its own, including a cross-body strap that recently appeared in a set of leaked photos.
Here's your first look at the Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17, do people actually use these? pic.twitter.com/jcJOuleRbq
— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 8, 2025
Sonny Dickson posted the two images above that show an orange version of the strap on a table. The accessory seems to confirm rumors that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in a vibrant orange color. Some of the previous iPhone 17 leaks this year showed iPhone 17 Pro dummy units painted in the purported new color. However, the new strap doesn't have to match the color of the iPhone, considering that you will need a case to use the strap. That case doesn't have to come in the same color as the handset.
How much will the iPhone 17 body strap cost?
While Dickson's images might indicate the rumored iPhone 17 accessory is real, it's not the first time we've heard about iPhone body straps. Majin Bu mentioned the accessory recently, showing drawings based on leaked design files that indicate the lanyard Apple is about to introduce will have a magnetic system along its strap. The leaker also showed purported images of the cross-body straps from production lines. The straps appear to come in different colors, including an orange version similar to the one in Dickson's images above.
New Apple Crossbody Strap
Full Article:https://t.co/XGc7qq42lt pic.twitter.com/Ik5dx3Nden
— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 28, 2025
Separately, Majin Bu also mentioned details about some of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 cases that might include holes for lanyards at the bottom. Apple's so-called TechWoven cases for the iPhone 17 series have also leaked. According to Majin Bu, they might also have openings on the bottom for lanyards. That's how the strap in the photos above would connect to the iPhone. It's unclear how the strap would work with third-party cases that support lanyard systems.
These leaks have not mentioned pricing details for the cross-body strap, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman labeled it a "pricey, high-end" product in his detailed recap for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 event. He also said that the lanyard has been "a priority of the company's design team." If the strap only works with official Apple accessories, buyers will have to take into account the price of both products when deciding which accessories to buy.