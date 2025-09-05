This Accessory Maker Has Already Started Selling iPhone 17 Cases

The iPhone 17 series will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 9. Apple should kick off preorders the following Friday and start selling the four iPhone 17 models in stores a week later. But iPhone fans who keep up with all of the Apple rumors don't have to wait until next week to know what's coming. All of Apple's secrets have been spilled in a flood of leaks in the months preceding the event, including the design choices Apple made for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Accessory maker Dbrand is so certain the iPhone 17 design leaks are real that it has started selling accessories online for the four models ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 launch event. Selling cases and protective screens for the iPhone 17 isn't as risky, considering the base model will reportedly look identical to the base iPhone 16. Only the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be getting new designs.

The three phones appear in the images above and below that Dbrand provided to BGR and appear on the accessory maker's website. You can also purchase screen protectors and skins for all four models.