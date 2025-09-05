This Accessory Maker Has Already Started Selling iPhone 17 Cases
The iPhone 17 series will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 9. Apple should kick off preorders the following Friday and start selling the four iPhone 17 models in stores a week later. But iPhone fans who keep up with all of the Apple rumors don't have to wait until next week to know what's coming. All of Apple's secrets have been spilled in a flood of leaks in the months preceding the event, including the design choices Apple made for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Accessory maker Dbrand is so certain the iPhone 17 design leaks are real that it has started selling accessories online for the four models ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 launch event. Selling cases and protective screens for the iPhone 17 isn't as risky, considering the base model will reportedly look identical to the base iPhone 16. Only the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be getting new designs.
The three phones appear in the images above and below that Dbrand provided to BGR and appear on the accessory maker's website. You can also purchase screen protectors and skins for all four models.
iPhone 17 cases show off design changes
The iPhone 17 Air is the main attraction of this year's iPhone series when it comes to design. The ultra-thin handset will replace the iPhone Plus model in Apple's lineup. It will feature a 6.6-inch display and a thickness of 5.5mm. On the back, the handset will feature a single-lens camera placed inside a horizontal camera bar, as seen in the Dbrand cases above. MagSafe charging will still be supported, despite its ultra-thin body. The Ghost 2.0 case from Dbrand looks to be an easy way to showcase the iPhone 17 Air's design while keeping it safe from drops. According to the accessory maker, the case features anti-yellowing tech, strong magnets on the back, and reinforced bumpers to protect the edges.
Similar Dbrand case options are available for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as seen in the images above. Both iPhone 17 Pro models will feature the same design changes compared to their predecessors. They'll feature horizontal camera bars on the back that extend from side to side. The flash and LiDAR sensor are placed on the right side with the module. Rumors also say the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature chassis made of metal, including the camera bump. But Apple will use glass for the MagSafe region to support wireless charging.
If you plan to buy any of the four iPhone 17 models next week and believe the design leaks are accurate, you can always start looking at accessories before Apple kicks off its media event. Dbrand gives curious consumers a way to check out iPhone 17 cases, skins, and screen protectors before the phones are revealed, but it's worth noting they're not expected to begin shipping until September 19 — the same day the iPhone 17 series should start shipping.