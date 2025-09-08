iPhone 17 Battery Capacities Leaked - Here's Why You'll Want An eSIM Model

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, but the last-minute rumors keep piling up ahead of the official launch event. A new leak lists the battery capacities for all four iPhone 17 models, which isn't especially surprising. Every year, the battery capacities for the new iPhones leak ahead of the launch event. Apple never mentions them during the keynote or in the marketing materials on its website. Instead, Apple publishes battery life estimates for each new iPhone model. Teardowns of the actual devices confirm those rumors a few days after the iPhones hit stores. What is surprising is that the eSIM versions will apparently have larger battery cells than the SIM models.

If this new rumor is accurate, the iPhone 17 series will mark the first time Apple uses different battery packs for eSIM and SIM versions of the same iPhone model. Apple introduced eSIM-only iPhones with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, but only for the U.S. market. iPhones launched in other countries featured regular SIM slots. However, Apple didn't repurpose the internal space dedicated to the SIM card to increase battery life for the U.S. models. Therefore, the eSIM-only and SIM versions of the same iPhone shipped with identical batteries.

The iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature an iPhone 17 Air model that replaces the iPhone Plus. The ultra-thin Air is expected to come in an eSIM-only version in more markets. But the other three iPhone 17 variants in the series would still ship with eSIM and SIM options.