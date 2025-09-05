Last-Minute iPhone 17 Air Leak Offers Hope For A Long-Lasting Battery

The iPhone 17 launch event scheduled for next Tuesday will deliver one of Apple's biggest iPhone redesigns in years. The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model in Apple's September lineup, becoming Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. Multiple reports have claimed in the past few months that the iPhone 17 Air will be around 5.5mm thick, with dummy units further reinforcing those rumors.

With a few days to go until Apple's iPhone 17 launch event, those rumors are probably accurate. The iPhone 17 Air will introduce a new type of iPhone — a slim device with a large-screen display. Compromises reportedly had to be made for this iPhone design. The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a single-lens camera on the back, lack a physical SIM card slot, and pack an ultra-thin battery. The last compromise is likely the biggest concern for any iPhone owner thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 17 Air.

A last-minute iPhone 17 Air leak seems to deliver good news regarding battery life, though it doesn't provide actual estimates. The analysts at TrendForce claim the iPhone 17 Air will feature a silicon anode battery, which is a type of smartphone battery that appeared in previous leaks detailing Apple's purported battery innovations for future iPhone generations. Silicon anode batteries feature lithium-ion cells where the graphite in the anode is partially replaced by silicon. This chemical alteration can improve battery life in thinner devices as silicon binds to lithium better than graphite. The result is a high-energy battery in a thinner package.