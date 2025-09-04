Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Feature The All-Screen Design We've Been Waiting For

The 20th anniversary iPhone that Apple will reportedly release in 2027 is rumored to feature an all-glass, all-screen design, but we might not have to wait until the iPhone 20's arrival to experience the iPhone design many have been waiting for since Apple introduced the iPhone X in 2017. A new report says next year's foldable iPhone will be the first iPhone to feature under-display camera technology for the selfie camera.

Leaks in recent years have claimed that Apple would eventually move the Dynamic Island under the screen, starting with the Face ID components and then the selfie cameras. Those reports detailed Apple's plans for traditional iPhones, but they were never confirmed. More recently, leaks said Apple pushed back its timeline for removing the Dynamic Island in iPhones featuring true all-screen displays.

Almost every iPhone since the iPhone X has done its best to eliminate the bezels, with the exception of iPhone SE models. The "all-screen" design that Apple introduced in 2017 had one major compromise: the cutout at the top, also known as the notch, housing Face ID components and the selfie camera. The notch shrank in size over the years, transitioning to the Dynamic Island cutout the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced in 2022. The upcoming iPhone 17 series will reportedly feature the same basic design.