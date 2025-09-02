Foldable iPhone's Touch ID Sensor Won't Go Under The Display, Insider Says

The iPhone will undergo a massive transformation in the next three generations, according to the most recent reports. The iPhone 17 series, out next week, will introduce the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model. Next year's iPhone 18 series will feature Apple's first foldable iPhone, or the iPhone 18 Fold. Then, the 2027 iPhone series will feature Apple's all-glass iPhone 20 model that will mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary. The iPhone 17 Air is the only certainty of the three at the time of this writing, with Apple expected to unveil the ultra-thin model in a few days.

While rumors seem to disagree on Apple's manufacturing plans for the iPhone 20, the iPhone 18 Fold is likely to be unveiled in September 2026. We've seen plenty of rumors this year indicating that Apple has decided to launch its first foldable alongside other iPhone 18 family members in 2026. Reports from various sources also seem to tell the same story. The iPhone 18 Fold display will have a minimal crease in the middle thanks to Apple's screen innovations and willingness to outspend rivals. The ultra-thin foldable will feature two cameras on the back, and a starting price around $2,000.

Interestingly, the first foldable iPhone should bring Touch ID back to the iPhone. That's the fingerprint-sensing tech that Apple removed from the iPhone in 2017 when it introduced the all-screen iPhone X. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first mentioned the iPhone 18 Fold's Touch ID sensor in March. On Monday, the analyst doubled down on Touch ID's return, explaining that Apple will likely adopt the same approach most competitors have implemented. The Touch ID button will be placed on the side rather than under the display.