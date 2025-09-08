Spike Lee's New Crime Thriller With Denzel Washington Is Dominating Apple TV+

The combination of Spike Lee and Denzel Washington feels like one of those Hollywood dream teams that can't miss. Their latest collaboration — the A24 and Apple Original Films release "Highest 2 Lowest" — marks the fifth time they've worked together, and their stylish new two-hour crime drama has also just hit Apple TV+ where it's now available to stream at home.

For my part, I actually caught the movie on the big screen a couple of weeks ago and am glad I did. If you have to watch something in a theater, it might as well be a low-stakes crime drama that doesn't try to reinvent the wheel or distract you with loads of head-spinning set pieces and special effects. Overall, I found Lee's last outing to be smartly written, well-acted, and filled with plenty of really interesting directing choices (like having a detective at one point lay out a rescue plan directly to you, the viewer, while staring into the camera and thus making you feel immersed in what's going on).

"Highest 2 Lowest," which is currently the #1 movie on Apple's streamer (according to the in-app Top 10 chart), won't top anyone's ranking as the best movie of 2025 by the time we get around to picking those — but you ought to watch it anyway, because it's good enough.