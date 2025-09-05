Vince Vaughn's Excellent Apple TV+ Series Is Flying Under Everyone's Radar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vince Vaughn's Apple TV+ series "Bad Monkey," a wacky crime comedy from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, wastes no time in establishing the kind of Florida-set weirdness that viewers are in for. The show kicks off with tourists on a boat fishing a severed arm out of the water — an arm that has a stiff middle finger extended. Yes, it's that kind of show. And as if that wasn't enough, we have Vaughn playing a motormouth Florida Man who talks 90 miles a minute and never takes anything seriously. He's a former cop, to be more specific, one who's now working as a health inspector in the Florida Keys after the Miami Police Department gave him the boot.

"But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists," Apple's streamer explains, "he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey."

For better or worse, the show (based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name) never aspires to be anything more than a sun-soaked, offbeat crime caper that'll keep viewers entertained over its 10 episodes.