The First Apple TV+ K-Drama Is A Sci-Fi Series Like No Other

Based on the popular Korean webtoon and directed by filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, here's how Apple describes the series: "'Dr. Brain' is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why."

In terms of the reaction to the series, it's always fascinating to see an alignment between critics and fans, because it so rarely happens. And that's exactly what Apple TV+ got with "Dr. Brain," which is sitting on an 80% critics' score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — strong numbers in and of themselves, and especially so for a show that's not exactly a mainstream sort of TV series. "A mad, thrilling mix of Inception and Frankenstein," raves The Daily Beast about the show.

"Dr. Brain" is almost clinical in its exploration of memory, grief, and consciousness. And its imagery — from the human brain to synaptic connections to dreamlike memoryscapes — leans heavily on visual metaphor, something that's a bit unusual for mainstream K-dramas that tend to stay grounded in plot-driven storytelling. To someone like me who watches a ton of Korean content, that makes the show actually feel closer to Western psychological thrillers than to typical K-drama fare. But don't get me wrong; that's not a bad thing at all.