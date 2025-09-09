Claude Can Now Create PDF, Word, And Excel Files For You

Anthropic on Tuesday announced a new Claude feature that some users should appreciate. The chatbot can now create files for you based on the instructions you provide in a prompt. Claude can generate its responses and provide the files you wanted for download. The chatbot can deliver the type of file you requested, whether it's a PDF or a file you can edit with the Microsoft 365 productivity suite (Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and PowerPoint presentations). The documents Claude generates will also work with Google Drive and Docs.

The new Claude feature is available only for the more expensive subscription tier, including Claude Max, Team, and Enterprise users. Anthropic said that Claude Pro users will get support for document creation in the coming weeks.

The company explained in a blog post that Claude will process documents in a private computer environment "where it can write code and run programs to produce the files and analyses you need." You can upload files to Claude while you're chatting with the AI, and ask the chatbot to extract data from them and create specific files based on your prompt. Claude will generate those files, which will include the type of content you asked for, whether it's an analysis, a complex spreadsheet for tracking your business details, or PowerPoint slides based on the documents you upload.

The new Claude feature can save considerable time, especially for tasks involving the creation of spreadsheets like the one in the example below. Anthropic advises users to start with simple tasks before moving to more complex prompts. Also, Anthropic warns the feature gives Claude internet access to create and analyze files, which can put your data at risk. A new support document should provide additional safety information about the new file creation feature.