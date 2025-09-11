How To Restart Your Android Phone Without Using The Power Button

Rebooting your Android phone is often recommended as one of the ways to remove any temporary bottlenecks in the phone's performance, as it clears the memory, closes any unused apps running in the background, and deletes temporary files. It's also helpful in reinitializing a device's radio modules and network stack if you're experiencing connectivity problems.

For most of us, our Android phone's power button is the instinctive way to shut down or restart the device. Depending on your smartphone model, the power menu is typically triggered by either pressing and holding the power button or by pressing the power and volume up/down buttons simultaneously. However, if your phone's power or volume buttons are not working for some reason, it can feel like you're out of options. Fortunately, just like an iPhone, Android offers multiple ways to reboot your phone. You don't have to install any additional apps, as the process utilizes the built-in features of the OS.