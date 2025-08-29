How To Restart Your iPhone Without Using The Power Button

Being able to restart an iPhone on your own terms is rather useful and sometimes necessary, but not having access to your power button for whatever reason can feel like having one of your arms tied behind your back. Fortunately, even if something has happened to the physical buttons on your device, iOS makes it easy to complete certain tasks that must be done.

There are a lot of reasons you may want to restart your iPhone. Whether it's clearing away small bugs, aiming to improve performance, or potentially restoring connections after experiencing issues, there's a lot of ground a reset can cover. If you're in need but think you don't have the tools, restarting your iPhone without the power button simply requires a quick visit to your settings menu or asking Siri to do it for you.

There's a lot that your settings menu is capable of on an iPhone. From simple tasks like figuring out if your device is carrier locked, to more complex or even highly beneficial things like extending your battery life, or this iOS 26 feature that wants to help lower your energy bill, knowing how to navigate the settings on your iPhone can produce some beneficial results.