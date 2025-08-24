How To Tell If An iPhone Is Carrier-Locked

What does it mean if your iPhone is locked? If your iPhone is carrier-locked, it's only going to work with the cellular provider that locked it. However, if your iPhone isn't locked, you'll be able to move it to virtually any mobile network you want, which can make switching carriers or transferring the phone to someone else much easier. Providers have a variety of reasons to lock a device to a network, with money owed on it being one of the largest factors. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to check.

Seeing if an iPhone is carrier-locked is actually a bit easier than checking on an Android. All you need to do is look at the About section in the iPhone Settings menu. There's also the option of finding this information through the device's IMEI number or by calling your service provider. Additionally, any iPhone 13 or earlier can also check by swapping the device's SIM card for one from another carrier.

Like an iPhone being stuck in SOS mode, having a carrier-locked device can come with some roadblocks, so knowing what to do can be important. The methods below will be some of the fastest and easiest ways to check the status of your device.