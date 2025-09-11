How To Find The Best USB-C Cable For Your Devices (And Avoid The Bad Ones)

USB Type-C, also known as USB-C, is quickly becoming the connector of choice for a wide range of devices, including computers, peripherals, portable storage drives, and smartphones. It's compact, reversible, and versatile; you can use it to transfer data, power, and video signals. Thanks to these capabilities, even Thunderbolt, which is a hardware interface developed by Intel and separate from USB, now uses the USB-C connector.

One of the biggest roles in the USB-C ecosystem is played by cables, which we use to connect different USB-C devices. Unfortunately, not all USB-C cables are made equal, and it can be tricky to figure out exactly which cable is suitable for your needs. It's also common to encounter badly manufactured or fake cables that, in the best-case scenario, refuse to work, or in the worst-case scenario, cause permanent harm to the connected devices. So, it's best to identify and purchase high-quality cables for your devices — even if they cost more.