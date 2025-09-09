Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, And SE 3 Refresh Apple's Smartwatch Lineup For 2025

During today's "Awe Dropping" event, Apple unveiled the next three iterations of its smartwatch lineup: The affordable Apple Watch SE 3, the flagship Apple Watch Series 11, and the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3. All three devices see some clear advances over past Apple Watch releases, including thinner designs, bigger displays, and loads of new features to help you get the most out of your health journey with Apple Watch.

One of the most exciting new iterations of the Apple Watch is the SE 3, which features the S10 chip, allowing for even more features like Always-On Display — the first time this feature has arrived on the SE lineup. You can also make use of new gestures seen on other Apple Watches, as well as features like wrist temperature sensing and sleep apnea notifications.

Apple Watch SE 3 will also launch with a new Sleep Score feature, which looks at how long you're asleep, when you go to sleep, when you wake up, and how long you spend in each stage of sleep. This feature will launch on Series 11 and Ultra 3 as well. The SE 3 can play media directly through the speaker, and Apple claims the battery will still support up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. And, because it sports the S10 chip, fast charging is now an option.