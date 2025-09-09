Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, And SE 3 Refresh Apple's Smartwatch Lineup For 2025
During today's "Awe Dropping" event, Apple unveiled the next three iterations of its smartwatch lineup: The affordable Apple Watch SE 3, the flagship Apple Watch Series 11, and the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3. All three devices see some clear advances over past Apple Watch releases, including thinner designs, bigger displays, and loads of new features to help you get the most out of your health journey with Apple Watch.
One of the most exciting new iterations of the Apple Watch is the SE 3, which features the S10 chip, allowing for even more features like Always-On Display — the first time this feature has arrived on the SE lineup. You can also make use of new gestures seen on other Apple Watches, as well as features like wrist temperature sensing and sleep apnea notifications.
Apple Watch SE 3 will also launch with a new Sleep Score feature, which looks at how long you're asleep, when you go to sleep, when you wake up, and how long you spend in each stage of sleep. This feature will launch on Series 11 and Ultra 3 as well. The SE 3 can play media directly through the speaker, and Apple claims the battery will still support up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. And, because it sports the S10 chip, fast charging is now an option.
Apple Watch continues to focus on health
Apple Watch Series 11, which is set to become the new flagship of the Watch lineup, and Apple claims it is the company's thinnest and most durable watch to date. One big upgrade is a new 5G modem, which should provide Apple Watch Series 11 with more power efficient cellular connection, while also providing faster access to the internet.
Apple also debuted several new watch faces for the Series 11, including a Liquid Glass-inspired face. As with each iteration of the smartwatch, Apple has also gone all-in on heart health, introducing blood pressure tracking directly in the Apple Watch. Apple says this new feature can alert you to possible hypertension just by wearing your Apple Watch. Apple does note that it won't detect all instances of hypertension, though, so you should always check with a doctor if you feel something is wrong.
Further, Apple says it has upgraded the battery of the Series 11 to allow for up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you even more time with your smartwatch each day.
A bigger, better year for Apple Watch Ultra
We were expecting to see some big upgrades to the Watch Ultra 3, and Apple doesn't look to have cut any corners. On top of getting the rumored satellite connectivity, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will also sport the new blood pressure tracking features available on the Series 11, as well as Sleep Score. Further, the new Watch Ultra 3 introduces a larger LTPO3 display with thinner bezels. This provides a brighter screen and 1Hz refresh rate in always-on mode, allowing for a smoother experience overall.
To take things even further, Apple has updated the Ultra 3 to provide up to 42 hours of battery life, thanks to its upgraded battery. The company is also introducing more satellite features, including Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services and Find My via satellite to give loved ones access to your location. Every Apple Watch Ultra 3 owner will get satellite connectivity free for two years.
The Apple Watch SE 3 will be available starting at $249, while the Apple Watch Series 11 will start at $399. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will start at $799, and you can preorder all of these smartwatches starting today. Apple says they'll all be available on September 19, so you won't have to wait long to get your hands on them.