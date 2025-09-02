How To Watch Apple's iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event: Live Stream, Start Time, And What To Expect
Apple will hold its annual iPhone announcement event on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. During the "Awe Dropping" keynote, as Apple dubbed it on the invites, the company is expected to announce four iPhone 17 models, the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3, and a new AirPods Pro model.
While some media personalities, content creators, and developers were invited to watch the event from the Steve Jobs Theater, anyone can watch the keynote online, as it will be pre-recorded. Since the pandemic, Apple shifted its events from live keynotes to pre-recorded ones, which ended up making the presentation more dynamic, but also less interactive.
After the keynote, people at Apple Park will get a chance to go hands-on with many of the new devices the company plans to announce. Reviews of the iPhone 17 should then begin to hit the internet ahead of the official launch, expected for September 19. With all of that said, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the iPhone 17 "Awe Dropping" event on September 9.
How to stream the iPhone 17 reveal event
If you want to be among the first people outside of Apple to learn everything there is to know about the iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3, you should tune in to watch the keynote address live. There are three easy ways to stream the event on your phone, tablet, computer, or TV: Apple's YouTube channel, the Apple TV app, and the company's website. We've also embedded the stream above.
With that in mind, if you have an Apple device, the best way to follow the event might be through the Apple TV app. However, if you want to watch from your TV, Windows computer, or Android device, the YouTube live stream is definitely the most suitable option. Apple's stream on its website is a solid third option. To watch it from the Apple TV app, open the app before the event starts, and you'll see a banner for the event, which you can click. The same is true if you're watching the keynote on Apple's website.
What time does the iPhone 17 event start?
If you're watching from the West Coast, the iPhone 17 event starts at 10 a.m. PT, if you're on the East Coast, you'll need to tune in at 1 p.m. ET. Here are the start times in other major time zones, each listed in their local times:
- Los Angeles: 10 a.m.
- New York: 1 p.m.
- Sao Paulo: 2 p.m.
- London: 6 p.m.
- Paris: 7 p.m.
- Beijing: 1 a.m.
- Tokyo: 2 a.m.
- Sydney: 3 a.m.
As mentioned above, during the "Awe Dropping" keynote, Apple is expected to unveil four different iPhone models, three Apple Watches, the AirPods Pro 3, and, most likely, the release date of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. Based on previous iPhone launches, we also expect the iPhone 17 to hit store shelves on September 19.
There's also a possibility that the company will unveil a new Apple TV 4K, the second-generation AirTag, and even a revised Apple Vision Pro with the M4 or M5 chip. While these products could instead be introduced via a press release or a standalone event in the coming months, all signs point to Apple having a healthy selection of brand new hardware in the pipeline for 2025 and beyond.