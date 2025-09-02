How To Watch Apple's iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event: Live Stream, Start Time, And What To Expect

Apple will hold its annual iPhone announcement event on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. During the "Awe Dropping" keynote, as Apple dubbed it on the invites, the company is expected to announce four iPhone 17 models, the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3, and a new AirPods Pro model.

While some media personalities, content creators, and developers were invited to watch the event from the Steve Jobs Theater, anyone can watch the keynote online, as it will be pre-recorded. Since the pandemic, Apple shifted its events from live keynotes to pre-recorded ones, which ended up making the presentation more dynamic, but also less interactive.

After the keynote, people at Apple Park will get a chance to go hands-on with many of the new devices the company plans to announce. Reviews of the iPhone 17 should then begin to hit the internet ahead of the official launch, expected for September 19. With all of that said, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the iPhone 17 "Awe Dropping" event on September 9.