iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max Debut With Camera Bar Design, A19 Pro Chip, And Aluminum Body

Following months of rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are official. The successors of the iPhone 16 Pro feature a new camera bar design, which now makes room for three 48MP lenses, while offering at the opposite side the LiDAR scanner and the flashlight. Another important change of this year's iPhone is the aluminum body over the titanium option from the past few years.

Apple says this new alluminum alloy offers 20x greater thermal efficiency compared to an iPhone with titanium. This unibody design uses Ceramic Shield for the back, which brings 4x more resistancy to cracks, while the display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, with 3x better scratch resistance. A new anti-reflective coating improves usability in outdoor environments.

The new A19 Pro features a 6-core CPU, with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. With the second-generation Dynamic Caching in the 6-core GPU, Apple added Neural Accelerators to each GPU core, bringing 3x peak compute power compared to the A18 Pro. Apple says this is MacBook Pro-level of technology, with 40% better sustained performance than last year's models. The company also adds an all-new Wi-Fi chip called N1, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Threads.