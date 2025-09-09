iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max Debut With Camera Bar Design, A19 Pro Chip, And Aluminum Body
Following months of rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are official. The successors of the iPhone 16 Pro feature a new camera bar design, which now makes room for three 48MP lenses, while offering at the opposite side the LiDAR scanner and the flashlight. Another important change of this year's iPhone is the aluminum body over the titanium option from the past few years.
Apple says this new alluminum alloy offers 20x greater thermal efficiency compared to an iPhone with titanium. This unibody design uses Ceramic Shield for the back, which brings 4x more resistancy to cracks, while the display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, with 3x better scratch resistance. A new anti-reflective coating improves usability in outdoor environments.
The new A19 Pro features a 6-core CPU, with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. With the second-generation Dynamic Caching in the 6-core GPU, Apple added Neural Accelerators to each GPU core, bringing 3x peak compute power compared to the A18 Pro. Apple says this is MacBook Pro-level of technology, with 40% better sustained performance than last year's models. The company also adds an all-new Wi-Fi chip called N1, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Threads.
iPhone 17 Pro takes the cameras to the next level
The iPhone 17 Pro model cameras feature the new 18MP Center Stage front camera allows high-resolution photos in any orientation, so users don't have to flip the phone to capture more people on the image. The selfie camera also gets a better stabilization, similar to the Action Mode functionality.
On the rear, all three cameras are 48MP with Fusion technology. With that, user gets more details, even when zooming. Apple now promises up to 8x optical zoom and up to 40x digital zoom. The main sensor is 56% larger than the previous generation, which Apple says guarantees even more details. The company promotes these lenses as "eight Pro lenses in your pocket.
For video capabilities, Apple is adding support for ProRes RAW, which is the company's codec for high-quality video production. There's also support for Genlock, which brings precise synchronization between different cameras by using the new BlackMagic ProDock accessory. Users continue to have access to Dolby Vision HDR and video recording at 4K120fps.
Price, availability, and more
Apple promises up to 39 hours o video playback for iPhone 17 Pro Max with eSIM models. The company says this is the best battery life of an iPhone. Besides that, the company introduced new TechWoven, Clear, and Silicone cases. Just like the iPhone Air, Apple is also adding a crossbody strap to go along with the new TechWoven accessory.
For the first time ever, all iPhone 17 Pro models offer 256GB of storage. However, users who need more can choose the iPhone 17 Pro Max with up to 2TB of storage. With that in mind, the company continues to offer these devices for the same prices, as the previous generation was already available for $1,099 on the 256GB option. The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199.
Both devices will be available in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver. Pre-orders start this Friday while the official sales start on September 19.