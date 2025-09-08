Last-Minute iPhone 17 Pro Rumors Hint At Smaller Dynamic Island, 8x Zoom, And More

A source claiming to work for an accessory maker shared images on X that indicate both iPhone 17 Pro models will feature smaller cutouts at the top. Apple introduced the pill-shaped cutout with the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. The cutout became known as the Dynamic Island, which lets Apple show contextual information from apps running in the background. A year later, the cutout made its way to the non-Pro iPhone 15 models. Future iPhones are expected to feature all-screen designs with no cutouts, but not this year.

With that in mind, it makes sense to see Apple shrink the size of the cutout starting with the iPhone 17 Pro. According to the image above, the cutout will measure 1.5 cm, down from 2 cm. The leak can't be verified at this time, but some accessory makers have already released iPhone 17 cases and screen protectors that can be ordered online before Tuesday's launch event.

Also, as MacRumors notes, it's not the first time rumors have claimed at least one of the iPhone 17 Pro versions will feature a smaller Dynamic Island. Some reports said only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would feature a reduced cutout. Others claimed all iPhone 17 models would get the smaller cutout.