5 Top Rated Flipper Zero Accessories You Can Buy On Amazon

Get ready to train your Flipper Zero on all things Wi-Fi with this Wi-Fi Devboard for Flipper Zero (5-in-1 Set). For those unaware, the Flipper won't actually detect Wi-Fi networks without an accessory like this. Featuring ESP32-S2 board technology, the dev kit lets you run apps like Marauder and Evil Portal, which are useful benchmarking tools for assessing Wi-Fi security.

Out of the box, you'll get the Wi-Fi Devboard, a silicone covering for the Flipper, a case set for the Devboard, as well as a carrying case, screen protectors, a carrying strap, and a carabiner. You'll have everything you need to take your DIY Flipper experiments just about anywhere. We're also glad to see that the kit comes with a user manual and cleaning tools.

You'll need to provide your own MicroSD card for the board, and one Amazon reviewer claimed they tried three different cards, and none worked. We've also read reports of some users not receiving everything that was supposed to come with the kit, so be sure to check your box's contents before getting to work.