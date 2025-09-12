5 Top Rated Flipper Zero Accessories You Can Buy On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At first glance, the Flipper Zero looks like your run-of-the-mill outlet tester, blood sugar monitor, or handheld game console. But what you're actually looking at is a must-have pentesting tool for any product development team or curious tech hobbyist. This bite-sized hardware is designed for hacking everything from radio protocols and control systems to computers, phones, and other kinds of gadgets.
Whether you're troubleshooting a card reader's NFC capabilities or attempting to clone and emulate a proximity card to prove to your boss that it's time to upgrade, the Flipper Zero is a Swiss Army Knife of functionality with onboard controls and an adorable dolphin avatar that is all too pleased to infiltrate any and all tech.
The Flipper Zero receives occasional firmware updates and is supported by an active user community. You'll also be able to find a number of third-party accessories for the Flipper Zero on Amazon (but not the device itself), and we've gone ahead and rounded up five of the best options.
HCJYC 5-in-1 Soft Silicone Case
It always pays to safeguard your electronic investments (the Flipper costs $200), and that's precisely what the HCJYC 5-in-1 Soft Silicone Case is designed to do. Your Flipper Zero deserves the best bump, scratch, drop, and ding protection it can get, and the folks at HCJYC made sure to deliver the goods.
The tough but flexible silicone housing gives your Flipper all-around protection, while the SD card and GPIO port dust-coverings ensure no dirt or grime disturbs your Flipper experience. Precise machine cutouts guarantee you'll have full access to the Flipper's controls and ports, and the bezel around the screen is raised to further protect the Flipper's LCD.
One Amazon user said the dust plugs were a bit on the flimsy side, while another reviewer mentioned the case color isn't an exact match to the Flipper's orange shell. Still, for less than $15, it's well worth purchasing to see for yourself.
Wi-Fi Devboard for Flipper Zero (5-in-1 Set)
Get ready to train your Flipper Zero on all things Wi-Fi with this Wi-Fi Devboard for Flipper Zero (5-in-1 Set). For those unaware, the Flipper won't actually detect Wi-Fi networks without an accessory like this. Featuring ESP32-S2 board technology, the dev kit lets you run apps like Marauder and Evil Portal, which are useful benchmarking tools for assessing Wi-Fi security.
Out of the box, you'll get the Wi-Fi Devboard, a silicone covering for the Flipper, a case set for the Devboard, as well as a carrying case, screen protectors, a carrying strap, and a carabiner. You'll have everything you need to take your DIY Flipper experiments just about anywhere. We're also glad to see that the kit comes with a user manual and cleaning tools.
You'll need to provide your own MicroSD card for the board, and one Amazon reviewer claimed they tried three different cards, and none worked. We've also read reports of some users not receiving everything that was supposed to come with the kit, so be sure to check your box's contents before getting to work.
IoTMug Infrared Turbo Dazzler
No Flipper Zero is complete without its infrared capabilities, and the IoTMug Infrared Turbo Dazzler is one of the best ways to upgrade your Flipper's IR signal range. Once connected, this add-on delivers up to 650 feet of IR coverage (tested in open areas), which bodes well for those attempting to use the Flipper as a universal remote.
With the board properly installed, you'll be able to control everything from TVs and air conditioners to AV components, fans, and other devices. The Dazzler's 10 3-watt IR LEDs, silicon lenses, and 60-degree beam angle work together to achieve crystal-clear IR action. There's even a reflective coating for an extra push in signal strength, as well as a high-temp PCB for optimal heat dissipation.
The Dazzler comes with everything you need to set it up with your Flipper, including a 3.7-volt rechargeable lithium-ion battery. While the r/flipperzero subreddit claims the 650-foot range might be hit or miss, many Amazon reviews have praised the board's performance. You be the judge.
GEEKEYES CC1101 RF Module with Antenna
How about leveling up your Flipper Zero's wireless capabilities? This GEEKEYES CC1101 RF Module with Antenna comes with everything you need to boost your Flipper's signal strength, including a GPIO expansion board, CC1101 RF connector, and removable antenna. Assembled and connected, this GEEKEYES wireless kit looks and performs like a natural extension of the Flipper, and doesn't take long to install.
Engineered to enhance the Flipper's sub-GHz RF transmission and reception, this add-on should net you up to 450 feet for signal broadcasting, plus a 15-foot receiving range. The kit's independently designed GPIO board is tailor-made to integrate with the Flipper; all you have to do is plug, play, and start tinkering. One thing to keep in mind: You're on your own as far as instructions go, as a few Amazon users noted. That's to be expected for DIY kits like this, though.
Flipper Zero Prototyping Board Kit
Want to take your Flipper Zero expansions to the next level? This Flipper Zero Prototyping Board Kit from Pingequa comes with everything you need to build out your portable hacking machine, including one large and two small breadboards, matching GPIO header pins, and multi-colored jumper wires.
This prototyping kit is perfect for adding modules, sensors, and other board-level components to the Flipper Zero, and the premium PCB materials ensure you won't have any struggles when it comes time to solder. You won't even have to search around for compatible leads and components. It's all about seamless integration with this Flipper Zero kit, a feat that Pingequa more than nails.
One Amazon reviewer mentioned the jumper cables being a bit on the stiff side, but also went on to praise the board kit for its clean look and solid connections. From amateur experimenters to board-building fiends, this PCB kit gives Flipper users a solid foundation for prototyping projects big and small.
How we chose these products
The Flipper Zero is an excellent piece of hardware, and we did everything in our power to ensure this list of accessories is a go-to resource for first-time Flipper Zero owners and seasoned pros looking to amplify an already-great Flipper experience. Each of the products we featured has guaranteed compatibility with the Flipper Zero and, even if they didn't have a lot of reviews, achieved an average Amazon score of at least 4 out of 5 stars.